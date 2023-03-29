BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ozempic is a prescription medication that helps treat Type 2 diabetes, but its getting lots of attention for one its side effects, weight loss.

Dignity Health Obesity Medicine Physician Dr. Anila Chadha joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the rising popularity of Ozempic.

The medication trend has gone viral, with hundreds of millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms. Many people who don’t suffer from diabetes have credited the medication as the key to their weight loss success.

Ozempic is the brand name of the semaglutide, and it works by mimicking a natural hormone the body releases when a person eats food, tricking the body into feeling full.

The recent diet trend has created problems for people with diabetes who say they are having a hard time getting the prescriptions they need.