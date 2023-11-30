BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 11% of the United States population has Diabetes. Nearly half of Americans over the age of 65 have diabetes or prediabetes.

These numbers represent a rapidly increasing trend of type 2 diabetes, accredited largely to improper diet and sedentary lifestyle.

With November marking National diabetes Awareness Month, 17 News at Sunrise spoke with Kaiser Permanente Chief of Endocrinology Dr. Htet Htet Win about causes, symptoms and prevention of Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.

For the full interview, watch the video in the player.