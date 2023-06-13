BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for work or feel like changing careers the Delano Job Fest has some new opportunities for you.

Job Fest organizer Frank Cabrera joined 17 News at Noon to talk about some of the job opportunities you can expect at the hiring event.

According to Cabrera, the Delano Job Fest is the biggest job fair in the county. This year over 55 employers will be scouting for potential employees.

The event will feature jobs located in Delano, as well as, county positions.

Delano Job Fest is happening Thursday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cesar Chavez High School.