Member of the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade committee, Sally Medrano, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the first Veterans Day Parade in Delano history.

Veteran’s day is a federal holiday celebrating honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in the country’s wars. The observance originated in 1919, on the first anniversary of the 1918 armistice, which ended World War I and was originally called Armistice Day. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor those who had served in all U.S. wars.

Delano’s parade will honor both local hero’s and nationwide. Families have the opportunity to participate in the parade by submitting an application up until the day of the parade, Medrano said. Each entry must emphasize honor to any military branch, law enforcement, or first responder group.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. and will begin on the corner of 8th Avenue and Main Street in Delano.