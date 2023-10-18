BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown businesses are gearing up for a block party celebrating Third Thursday and Fall in Bakersfield this week.

The Downtown Business Association is teaming up with the Kern Dance Alliance to bring the Halloween-themed Third Thursday to Central Park along Mill Creek on Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The free and family-friendly event will feature vendors providing BBQs, children’s games, arts and crafts, entertainment and a costume contest with prizes. KDA will also be holding a celebration of October as dance month with performances from different cultures around the world.

Gus Martinez with the DBA and Noor El Kereamy with KDA joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about tomorrow’s event. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.

You can find more information by visiting DBA’s website or contacting them directly at 661-325-5892.