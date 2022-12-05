Downtown Business Association spokesperson, Melanie Farmer, joined 17 News at Noon to preview their holiday party mixer in the Belvedere room at the Padre Hotel.

The DBA mixer holiday party will be held in the Belvedere room of the Padre Hotel. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support the Mission at Kern County and will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.

Bakersfield Casino Rentals will be hosting a Casino Night for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas. Appetizers will be available as well as, live music from Roger Martin, The Lounge Guy.

The mixer is scheduled for Dec. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Padre Hotel located at 1702 18th Street. Tickets are $12 for DBA members and $14 for non-members.