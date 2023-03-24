BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An elite dancing competition is coming to the Stars Theater March 31 in downtown Bakersfield.

Local dancers is Bethany Rowlee and Roland Brown joined 17 News at Noon to preview the ‘Dancing at the Stars’ fundraiser event which will benefit the Stars Theater.

Seven local celebrities have partnered up with professional choreographers, the winner will be determined by the team who can raise the most money. Voting is live until April 1. You don’t have to attend to vote.

$1 equals one vote with a $5 minimum. Tickets for the March 31 performance are still available. The main dance battle on April 1 is sold out.

KGET will be live streaming the dance competition on Facebook April 1.

For tickets visit, bmtstars.com