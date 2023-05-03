BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield is preparing for its 48th Annual Spring BBQ after a three-year hiatus, according to organizers.

Kyle Conder, CSUB Director of Athletics, joined 17 News to talk about the event.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the CSUB Icardo Center, according to organizers.

Tickets are $40 per person, according to organizers. The event will include dinner and feature live music performed by Mento Buru and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.