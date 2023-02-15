Cal State University Bakersfield’s Pre-Law Program Director Jeanine E. Kraybill, PhD along with local attorneys Alekxia Torres-Stallings and Fatima Rodriguez joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their upcoming Expungement Clinic happening Feb. 24.

This will be CSUB’s Pre-Law Program’s inaugural Expungement Clinic where undergraduate student clinical interns will work alongside local volunteer attorneys to help expunge people’s misdemeanors and felonies from their records, said Kraybill.

Under new updates to California law, individuals who did not qualify for expungement benefits in the past, now have a second chance to present their petition to the court, to obtain a clean and clear record, according to Torres-Stallings.

Attendees are asked to bring any important and relevant paperwork, identification card/license and or a CDCR number if the individual has recently been released from a corrections facility.

Rodriguez said this is an excellent opportunity for people in the community to get a fresh start. Having a clean record can help individuals get better housing and jobs opportunities that were previously not available, due to their criminal history.

The clinic will happen from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 on the third floor of the Kern County Board of Supervisor’s Office, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

This is a first come, first serve event. To RSVP, email Kraybill at jkraybill@csub.edu. or visit their website.