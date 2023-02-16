BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB Professor Dr. Matthew Herman joined 17 News at Noon to offer insight on the aftermath of the Turkey earthquakes.

Dr. Herman has been assisting scientists at the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, the top global earthquake monitoring organization.

When a major earthquake hits, Herman’s protocol is to determine where did this happen? and how big was the earthquake? These questions help determine the severity of aftershocks in the area.

The initial earthquake was a magnitude 7.8, three times bigger than the magnitude 7.5 aftershock, Dr. Herman said. Compared to 2019’s Ridgecrest 7.1 earthquake, Turkey’s temblor was 8 times stronger.

Watch the full video above for full details.