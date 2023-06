BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 40 years in the California State University system CSUB President Dr. Lynette Zelezny announced her upcoming retirement from the University Monday.

Dr. Zelezny joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about her time at the college and why she chose to step away from the job.

She was appointed as CSUB’s fifth President in July 2018 and is the first woman to hold the title in the school’s history.

