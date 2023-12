BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield Choral singers serenaded 17 News at Sunrise this morning at HolidayLights at CALM ahead of their upcoming Holiday Concert at CSUB, which will feature the CSUB Singers, CSUB Concert Band and both the Bakersfield College and CSUB Orchestras.

The event takes place this Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Francis B. Doré Theatre.

Tickets are available online at csub.edu/music.