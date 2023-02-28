BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University Bakersfield Director of alumni engagement, Sarah Hendrick, and alumni President, Nik Boone, joined 17 News at Noon for a look ahead at the alumni Hall of Fame event happening this weekend.

The alumni Hall of Fame event returns for its 17th year to honor four local inductees for their contributions to the community. This year’s inductees include:

–Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney, B.A. in Political Science, 1981.

–Jennifer Thurston, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of California, B.S. in Business Administration: Marketing, 1989.

–Kris Tiner, Professor of Music, Chair of the Performing Arts Department at Bakersfield College, B.A. in Music: Trumpet Performance, 2001.

–Emily Duran, CEO of Kern Family Health Care, B.A. 2003, master’s in Health Care Management, 2006.

This year’s program will include an outdoor Hall of Fame Soiree, an indoor awards ceremony in CSUB’s Doré Theatre and an After Party Reception, featuring dessert and champagne.

This year’s event is being emceed by KGET-17’s Tami Mlcoch and Maddie Janssen.

Tickets are available through Thursday during regular business hours. You must register on the Hall of Fame’s website to attend. Proceeds from the event will benefit alumni programming and scholarships.

Can’t make it out in person on Friday? No problem!

The ceremony will be broadcasted on KGET Channel 17 and on KGET.com and will be available for viewing on YouTube on March 18.