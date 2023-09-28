BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSF Health Fair is scheduled to take place at Yokuts Park on Saturday.

Janet Diaz, with Community Relations CSF Foundation, and Dr. Mayra Serrano, Health Equity Director with Anthem Blue Cross, joined 17 News to talk about the event.

The foundation has helped identify people with breast, colorectal, skin, prostate and other cancers.

The foundation has also helped identify uncontrolled diabetes, vision and hearing impairments, abnormal blood pressure, PCOS and more.

The event is open and free to all Kern County residents.

The event is set to be held at Yokuts Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.