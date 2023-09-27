BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The streets of Bakersfield will soon be filled with the sights and sounds of classic cars.

The 6th Annual Streets of Bakersfield Car Show will be held from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7. This car show is the largest street show in the Central Valley, according to organizers.

While the event is meant to entertain and display a beautiful array of vehicles, the organizers of the event are dedicated to supporting local charities. All proceeds from this event will go to the Chosen Charity for the year; The California Highway Patrolman (CAHP) Widows and Orphans’ Trust Fund, according to organizers.

The event is free to the public and registration for vehicles is $75. For questions regarding registration or the event, contact Cruisin’ 4 Charity directly at 661-588-7933 or email them at info@Cruizin4Charity.com

Organizers say volunteers are needed for the event. If you wish to volunteer, please contact Paul Yanez at 661-205-2980 or pyanez5150@gmail.com.

Tony Castiglione, Jeff Salters and Officer Corey Dawson joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for details.