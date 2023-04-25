BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A march will be held in downtown Bakersfield later this week in support of victims of crime.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer invites crime victims, their family members, law enforcement and the public to attend the 9th annual Crime Victims’ March.

Zimmer joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what the march is all about, past crimes the District Attorney is focusing on and the types of crimes children face in Kern County. The march is happening Thursday at 1215 Truxtun Avenue in the East Courtyard from 3 to 4 p.m.