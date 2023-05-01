BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, the couple KGET introduced to you last week during infertility awareness week, found out they won a grant to help start their family.

Liz and Justin Layne have been married for 10 years and have been diagnosed with infertility.

The Laynes shared their struggles last week, as well as, the hope the Amelia Molloy’s Angels organization has brought them. A few days later, they found out they won the nonprofit’s second grant.

Fresh off a weekend of celebration and planning, Liz and Justine Layne joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what winning the grant means to them and offer advice to anyone struggling with infertility.