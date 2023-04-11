BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interested in working for the county? You’re in luck. A wide variety of career options are now available.

Kern County’s Chief Communications Officer Ally Soper joined 17 News at Noon to share details on how to grab one of those top government positions.

Some of the open positions include:

-Deputy District Attorney

-Accountants

-Registered Vet Technicians

-Vocational Nurses

-Sheriff’s Records Specialist

-Fiscal Support Technician

-Public Health Nurses

-Behavioral Health Therapists

For more information visit kerncounty.com/careers