Honor Flight Kern County spokespersons Lili Marsh, Mayde Hurley and the coordinator of an upcoming cornhole tournament JJ Alvarez joined 17 News at Noon to preview the upcoming fundraising events to benefit the Honor Flight organization.

The Gaslight Melodrama Theatre & Music Hall’s newest production, Oleander’s Finest, will run from March 24- May 6. Proceeds from the production will benefit Honor Flight Kern County. The theater is located at 12748 Jomani Drive. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each as guests sit at tables of four.

Honor Flight will be hosting a drive-by fundraiser Chuy’s on Rosedale Highway next week. The event will happen from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Funds raised will help send veterans and their caregivers on the next honor flight to the nation’s capitol in April.