BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rob Purdie joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the 2023 Valley Fever Walk scheduled for Feb. 25.

Purdie is the Patient & Program Development Coordinator at the Valley Fever Institute and he gave a preview of the event happening at the Kern County Museum.

This marks the first Valley Fever Walk since 2019.

The Valley Fever Walk continues to serve as a platform where physicians, public partners and patients can come together and raise awareness about the disease and the impact it has on our community.

This event will feature activities for all ages, food vendors, raffles and music.

Purdie shared that something new happening this year is that dogs are welcome. To honor pets who have been impacted by Valley Fever, families are encouraged to bring their dogs.

Pre-registered dogs will receive a Doggie Care kit.

Yard Signs honoring and supporting those who have been diagnosed with Valley Fever will be displayed along the course and will be available for purchase at the time of registration and at the event.

Registration is open through Feb. 25. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for survivors and $10 for dogs.

Children under 12 can participate for free, with children’s T-shirts available for $10 dollars at the time of registration.

For more information, visit the Valley Fever Institue Website.