BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Concert for the Causes” takes place Saturday, May 6 at the Kern County Raceway Park. Money raised from the event will benefit three Kern County nonprofits: Mare Foundation, Bakersfield Firefighter Burn Foundation and Wounded Heroes Fund.

Kimiko Kobayashi from Mare Riding Center and Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz joined 17 News at Noon to discuss what you can expect at the event which includes Grammy-nominated musician Jimmie Allen.

Tickets are on sale. They can be purchased at this link.