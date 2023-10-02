BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several big announcements from the Community Action Partnership of Kern as they work to “Feed the Need.”

According to CAPK, the organization collected 30,000 pounds of food during their “Feed the Need” drive at the Kern County Fair last week, and there are even more events to come.

The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony of CAPK’s food bank expansion. The Wonderful Community Food Center at the CAPK Food Bank Ribbon Cutting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 520 South Washington St., and a tour of the expansion will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Thursday night, CAPK will be hosting a Friendship House Mixer themed “Passport to Success” — a night filled with food, wine, craft beer, a silent auction and music with all proceeds going to the Friendship House Community Center. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m., at The Collective, located at 931 19th St. Tickets are $50.

Savannah Maldonado, the Advocacy and Public Relations Manager with CAPK, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about these events. Watch the video in the player for more details.