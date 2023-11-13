BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Community Action Partnership of Kern to host a Holiday Food Drive this week.

The goal of the drive is to support families in need during the holiday season. This year, donors are encouraged to contribute non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help combat hunger in our community. These donations will be distributed to local families who may be struggling to make ends meet during the holiday season.

The drive benefiting CAPK will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Compassion Corner, located at the intersection of 22nd and L streets just outside of the KGET studios.

Those unable to attend the drive can text “FEEDKERN” to 50155 to donate to the CAPK Food Bank.

Kely Lowery, Program Administrator for the CAPK Food Bank, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the event. Watch the video in the player for more details.

For more information, click here.