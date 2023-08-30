BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wax-coated cardboard, garden hoses, Styrofoam cups, batteries, trash bags– we often have good intentions when trying to give a second chance to materials we toss into our recycling bins.

But some items that seem like they would recycle well cannot be recycled at all. In a best-case-scenario, these items get sorted into the trash once received, but in worst-case, they can cause damage to the machines, and in the case of lithium ion batteries, can cause fires within recycling plants.

This is according to Kern County Public Works Manager Chuck Magee, who joined 17 News at Sunrise to speak about items that people commonly misplace between bins. He also spoke about the process of recycling and what happens when items end up in the wrong spot.

To view the full interview, watch the video in the player. For more information about recycling, visit Kern Public Works’ recycling portal or Bakersfield City’s Public Waste information page.