BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With some college freshmen just starting to embark on their college journeys, and others still awaiting the start of classes, it can be hard to believe that it’s almost time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out their college plans.

Wendy Ward, school counselor with Foothill High School and Ashlea Ward, Bakersfield College Director of Outreach joined 17 News at Sunrise to give tips on preparing for college, as well as to speak about the upcoming Kern County College Night.

The annual event, held by Kern County Superintendent of Schools (KCSOS), in conjunction with the Kern High School District, Bakersfield College, CSU Bakersfield and Taft College, is geared toward high school juniors and seniors, however all are welcome to attend, no tickets or reservations required.

The event takes place Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center. In addition to information about various colleges and universities, the event will also feature break-out sessions that aim to answer student and parent questions about various aspects of college preparedness.