Marketing officer at Valley Strong Syleena Perez joined 17 News at Sunrise to encourage businesses in Kern to match their donation. Valley Strong has partnered with Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital through CU4 Kids, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital for the last 20 years.

This year they donated more than $25,000 and more than $250,000 through their partnership with CU4Kids. This is their second year as a Hero Partner and seventh year participating in the event.