BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person experiencing the resources available at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital first-hand is the Independence High School football coach Tyler Schilhabel.

Schilhabel says his twins are receiving the care they need at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. He says it is a “blessing” to be able to receive the care in Bakersfield.

Tyler Schilhabel and his wife Courtney have a twin boy and a girl.

For more information on Tyler’s Twins, click here.

Watch the video in the player for the full interview.