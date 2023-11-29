BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With poor air quality in the southern valley, children are able to get the care they need for respiratory illnesses here at home, thanks to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Alison McGhee, Respiratory Care Manager at Memorial Hospital, said having the best up-to-date respiratory practices here in Kern County is crucial, so children don’t have to be transferred far from home to be treated.

On Monday, Nov. 27 alone, there were 130 kids admitted to the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital emergency department that had a respiratory illness, according to records, making the need for respiratory services ever present.

McGhee joined Jim Scott and Tami Mlcoch during 17 News at 5 to share more about the impact of the Children’s Miracle Network. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.