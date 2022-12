BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alison McGhee, Manager of Respiratory Care, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the goals of this CMN Day of Giving.

McGhee said the CMN Network has been helpful in raising funds for machines available for kids and the biggest motive is keeping the kids, their families and the treatments local. Through the donations, McGhee is hoping to purchase a HAMILTON-C1 ventilator, which is a $30,000 machine.