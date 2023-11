BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Katy Harker, Nursing Directory of Pediatric Services at the Grossman Burn Center joined 17 News’ CMN Day of Giving.

At the Grossman Burn Center, 40% of all burn patients are children.

Harker joined the team at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital as a clinical nurse educator for pediatric services and she helped open Kern County’s first PICU.

Watch the video in the player for more information.