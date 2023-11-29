Grace Williams, a Child Life Specialist at Memorial Hospital, shares more about her role.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving isn’t just about donations — it’s also about families and caregivers.

For Grace Williams, a Child Life Specialist at Memorial Hospital, the day is about keeping families together and having the essential tools needed to help children develop and enjoy themselves.

Williams said the role of the Child Life Specialist is to meet the developmental and coping needs of patients and their families — a role she appreciates.

Kevin Charette interviewed Williams live at Memorial Hospital during 17 News at Noon. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.