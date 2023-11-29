BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital has saved many lives, but it wouldn’t be possible without the generous donations from the community.

Through these donations, the hospital is able to better prepare itself with even more medical services, including a pediatric emergency department and burn unit.

Dr. Crystal Carney, Chair of Pediatrics at Memorial Hospital, shared that many medical services have evolved over her nine years of working with the hospital — even things that seem small, such as better IV poles and better ventilators. Plans for a surgical center are even in the works, according to Carney.

