President and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Ken Keller joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the continuing expansion of the Lauren Small Children’s Center.

Keller accepted his new leadership role at Memorial in December 2018 after serving as the hospital’s chief operating officer for four years where he provided important leadership to achieve operational efficiency of a $440 million healthcare enterprise serving all of Kern County.

Ken has been instrumental in facilitating physician engagement and partnerships, overseeing major construction and expansion projects, leading strategic initiatives to achieve clinical excellence, and programmatic growth in cardiovascular, neuroscience, pediatrics, and burn care service lines.