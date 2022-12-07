Three decades. That’s how long the people of Kern County have been actively and generously supporting Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, ever since it joined forces with Children’s Miracle Network, with the express intent of improving medical care for kids in Kern County.

In the span of 30 years, your donations to the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network have helped create what essentially is a hospital within a hospital, in the Lauren Small Children’s Center. And Wednesday is the day we extend that mission of enhancing pediatric medical care as our annual CMN – Miracles on 34th Street – Day of Giving rolls on from the KGET studios.