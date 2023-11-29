BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vacation took a turn for the worse in August 2021 for the Robinson family when little Journi jumped in a firepit that was still hot from the night before.

Journi’s parents rushed her to the nearest hospital, where the Robinsons learned not all hospitals were equipped to assess a burn patient. Journi ended up being discharged.

According to Journi’s mother, Casey, a nurse advised Robinson to take her daughter to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital — a place where care awaited Journi in the Robinsons’ hometown.

Nurses and doctors at the Grossman Burn Center jumped into action as soon as little Journi arrived. Her treatment included several surgeries, the initial hospital stay and numerous follow-ups.

Over two years after the accident, Casey and little Journi joined 17 News at Noon with Elaina Rusk to talk about the recovery process. Watch the video in the player for the full interview.