BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The adoption event Clear the Shelters is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tara Nelson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News to talk about the event and pet adoption.

Nelson says there is a three-day, three weeks and three months rule when it comes to adopting a pet.

In three days you will see parts of the pet’s personality, in three weeks you will see some of the pet’s quirks and what needs to be worked on and three months they pet will be comfortable and “part of the pack.”

Nelson says it is important to be patient with the pet because they are going through changes and a different environment.

The adoption event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 201 South Mt. Vernon Ave.

Organizers say pet adoption fees will be waived.