Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Tehachapi, Key Budge, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their ‘Hometown Christmas’ event happening Dec. 3. in downtown Tehachapi from 2 to 5 p.m.

‘Tehachapi Hometown Christmas’ was modeled after the success of the downtown farmers market held in the summer. The goal of the event is to start the holiday season off while highlighting non-profits and local businesses, according to Budge.

Activities on the bill include: over 30 booths, writing letters to Santa station, kids Christmas craft making, selfie booth, kids games, write letters to our military, canned food drive, carolers, street performers and Toys for Tots will also be holding an un-wrapped toy drive.

A jazz band will also be on-site playing Christmas tunes.

Locally owned stores in downtown Tehachapi will also be offering specials and discounts throughout the day-long event.

Other activities include:

Rotary Breakfast with Santa at Aspen Gym West Park at 8 a.m.

Historic Depot Museum, photos with Santa and bake sale at 11 a.m.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ free admission Hitching Post Theatre from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tehachapi Hometown Christmas on Green Street 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Parade on F Street beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting at Depot Museum at 6:30 p.m.

TCTA ‘A Christmas Story’ at the BeeKay Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

For more information contact Jessica Garner at 661-822-2200 (extension 102) at the City of Tehachapi.