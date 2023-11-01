BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Delano is gearing up for its second annual Veteran’s Day Parade this weekend.

The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Delano on Main Street.

The city held the very first Veteran’s Parade last year, noting it “was long past due.”

Sally Medrano from the Delano Hometown Heroes Committee joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the parade. Watch the video in the player for more details.

For more information on the Veteran’s Day Parade and breakfast, click here.