BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is hiring, and is set to host a job recruitment fair later this week.

The city’s human resources department will host the Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Mechanics Bank Arena. All job seekers are encouraged to attend, as there will be up to 200 open positions to apply for, according to organizers.

Shayla Woods-Collins, the city of Bakersfield’s human resources manager, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what job seekers can expect.

