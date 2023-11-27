BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, and children and adults alike are starting to celebrate the joys of the Christmas season.

Christmas Town is now open at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 South P St. Organizers say the venue is both a drive-thru and walking experience with more than 5,000,000 lights, and attractions include a 40-foot sledding hill, a skating rink and, of course, Santa Claus.

Tickets are $20 per person during weekdays, or “nonpeak days”, and children age 2 and under get in free, according to organizers. Peak days are weekends and the week of Dec. 18 through Dec. 21, and those prices are $30 per person, with a discount of $25 per person for seniors and children that day.

Christmas Town will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will be open nearly every other day until Dec. 31. The attraction will also be closed Wednesday, Nov. 29 and on Monday, Dec. 4 for private events.

Mike Ross, an organizer of Christmas Town, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the annual attraction. Watch the video in the player for more details.