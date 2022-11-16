California Highway Patrol officers, Robert Rodriguez and Tomas Martines joined 17 News at Noon to ask the community for donations for their 30th annual “CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive”.

CHP is looking for new unwrapped toys for kids, from newborns to 16-year-olds, to be dropped off at:

CHP’s Bakersfield Office – 9855 Compagnoni Street

Motor City and Lexus – 5150 Gasoline Alley Drive

Both Carniceria La Carreta locations – 3015 Calloway Drive & 5792 Stine Road

Any Walgreens locations

Toys collected will stay and be gifted to kids in need in Kern County. Martines asks for toys to not be wrapped, because kids have an idea of what they want, making their holiday experience that much better.

The Toy drive begins Wednesday through Dec. 16.

CHP also discussed winter car seat safety measures. Rodriguez says it is not recommended to over-bundle your child with thick coats if they require a car seat. The thickness of the coat or sweater will not fully secure the child if involved in a major accident.

According to Rodriguez, there is a chance the child can be ejected from their seat because the harness is not making full contact with the child. Instead of a puffy jacket, CHP advises to dress children in a onesie, thin sweater and place a blanket over the seatbelt.