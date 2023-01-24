California Highway Patrol spokesperson Thomas Martinez joined 17 News to talk about Start Smart, a free upcoming class for new teen drivers.

According to Martinez, the number one leading cause of teen deaths in America, 15 to 20 years old, are traffic collisions. CHP wants to help and remind new drivers and their parents or guardians of the responsibilities that come with getting behind the wheel.

The two-hour class will cover safe driving habits, the consequences of a poor choice while driving and tips on how to avoid a crash.

CHP will also be hosting an Age Well Drive Smart class on Friday. This class is for drivers 65 or older and is a refresher course of the rules of the road.

Tuesday’s class is all booked up. However, CHP holds these classes multiple times a year. Call CHP at 661-396-6600 to sign up for future classes.