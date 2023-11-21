BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is gearing up for holiday travel this week and is suggesting travelers prepare as well.

DC Williams with the California Highway Patrol of Fort Tejon joined 17 News and gave tips on how to prepare for travel and discussed the California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period.

Williams advises people traveling on major roadways to plan ahead, gas and check their vehicle, grab a go bag and let a passenger handle phone calls.

