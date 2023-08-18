BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the effects of Hurricane Hilary threatening to reach the Central Valley, DC Williams with California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon came onto 17 News at Sunrise to give safety tips, especially to travelers and commuters planning to use I-5 through the Grapevine this weekend or early next week.

After vegetation fires earlier in the summer, Williams warned that the forecasted rains bring with them the potential risk of mudslides through the canyon.

Williams said that CHP is encouraging those planning to travel on I-5 through the Grapevine to rearrange their plans, but if the trip is necessary, to ensure proper safety preparation measures are taken.

