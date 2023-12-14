BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Donations have begun to roll in for California Highway Patrol’s annual “CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive,” and the drive is in need of gifts for teenagers.

California Highway Patrol Officer Tomas Martinez joined 17 News at Noon to talk about California Highway Patrol’s “CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive,” drop-off locations and the specific items needed for teenaged recipients.

“Last year we had several foster teens come in and they were excited for the flat and curling irons, clippers, sweaters, shoes…now we’re leaning more towards things needed for the teens. Clothes, sweaters, sweats, shoes and skateboards…the teen boys are enjoying taking those skateboards,” Martinez said.

You have two opportunities to physically drop off gifts, Saturday Dec. 9th and Friday Dec. 15 at the Target on Stockdale Highway. Officers will be there to greet you from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take your new, unwrapped toy, gift or sporting good for kids in Kern.

Drop off locations

CHP’s Bakersfield Office – 9855 Compagnoni Street

Motor City and Lexus – 5150 Gasoline Alley Drive

Both Carniceria La Carreta locations – 3015 Calloway Drive & 5792 Stine Road

Hall Ambulance Headquarters at 1001 21st Street

Any Walgreens locations

Watch the interview in the player for more more details.