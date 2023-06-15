BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local veterans will be showcasing their creative visions at the inaugural Central Valley Veterans filmfest coming to the Fox Theater.

The “first of its kind” film festival was organized by Silver Titan Productions as a way to recognize and honor Kern County Veterans, according to event producer Julian Wilson.

Three of the four films scheduled to screen June 20 are stories of Kern County Veterans. The fourth is a story of a WWII Veteran from Sarasota, Florida. All four films are narrated by veterans themselves.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin an hour later. This is a free event. Tickets can be reserved at this link.