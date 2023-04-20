BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students and the theatre director from Centennial High School’s theatre program joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the program’s “The Phantom of the Opera” performance.

Students are scheduled to perform at Centennial High School on April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 4 p.m., organizers said.

You can purchase tickets for $12 at the door or online. Tickets are available for presale at the high school’s finance office for $10.

Watch the video for more information.