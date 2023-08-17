BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today may be a hot one, but 17 News at Sunrise cracked open a cold one in honor of the first ever National Hazy IPA Day.

CEO of Temblor Brewing Co., Don Bynum, joined KGET’s morning show to talk about the differences between a hazy IPA and a West Coast IPA. He spoke about the brewery scene in California and locally, which have both seen significant expansion in the past few decades.

Bynum also spoke about the Bakersfield and Kern County Brewery Trail, which is a recent creation that helps people discover a variety of drafts right here in the Golden Empire.