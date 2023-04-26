BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures and more.

Kern Library celebrates the role that libraries play in the economic and social vitality of the community by way of providing access to technology, literacy skills, internet access and support for everyone from job seekers to entrepreneurs, an official release says.

This week is National Library Week and Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News at Noon to talk about why this week is so special for the library and members of the community.

For more information about Kern County Library, visit their website at kernlibrary.org. and follow Kern County Library and #NationalLibraryWeek on social media.