BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National Dance Day is coming up in just a few short weeks, and you’re invited to join in the celebration here at home.

According to the Kern Dance Alliance, National Dance Day 2023 is focused on celebrating movers of all ages, levels and experiences by commemorating a day meant to inspire all walks of life to keep moving. The event will also feature a vendor marketplace that is open to the public focused on health, wellness, the arts and promoting an improved quality of life.

KDA said the event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The nine-hour dance convention will offer $5 classes, workshops and seminars taught by local, national and internationally renowned artists at Mechanics Bank Arena Theater and Convention Center.

Andrea Hansen, the executive director of KDA, joined 17 News at Noon to talk more about the celebration.

Watch the video in the player for more details.